Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.25. 237,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,482. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

