Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,489 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

