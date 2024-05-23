Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 4,548 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 555,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.17. 5,622,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,690. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 183.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

