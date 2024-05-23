Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 9,147 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $897,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.09. 6,018,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $97.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

