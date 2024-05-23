Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $300,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after purchasing an additional 775,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 1,543,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

