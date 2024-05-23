Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 562,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 539,534 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 585,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

