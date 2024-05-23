Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Lennar accounts for 1.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

