Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.64. 247,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,859. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.34. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

