PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 269.1% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

