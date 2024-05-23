Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,041.85 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $17,041.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,823,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,727,210.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 41,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,530. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 224.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 33.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.