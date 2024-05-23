Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.97 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $875,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.31. 2,217,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.72 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.