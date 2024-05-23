ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 19,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.
