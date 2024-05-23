Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 1222840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

