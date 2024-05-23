REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces $1.16 Dividend

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.1613 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEPI traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 187,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.