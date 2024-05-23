REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces $1.16 Dividend

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.1613 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEPI traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 187,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.