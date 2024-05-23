Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Trading 11.9% Higher

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.12). 86,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 86,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.58).

Robert Walters Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 390.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £293.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,631.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Walters Company Profile

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £27,230 ($34,608.54). Insiders own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

