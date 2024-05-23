Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.2 %

ROK traded down $8.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.04. The company had a trading volume of 875,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.58. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

