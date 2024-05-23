Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Up 2.7%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.96 and last traded at $126.75. 786,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 545,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.39.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

