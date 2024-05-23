Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. 354,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

