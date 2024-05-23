Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Severn Trent Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 157,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,823. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.
