SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.03

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 176496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

