SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.03

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 176496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
SiriusPoint Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.