SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,227,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 579,590 shares.The stock last traded at $30.80 and had previously closed at $30.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 601,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27,075.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

