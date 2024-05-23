SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 650,295 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,121,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 1,161,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after buying an additional 188,812 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. 187,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

