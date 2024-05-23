SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.46

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 48416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

