TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $154.09 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00056917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000979 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,967,082 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,502,737 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

