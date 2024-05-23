Tezos Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $939.58 million and approximately $57.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000893 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000771 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,003,358,450 coins and its circulating supply is 982,792,692 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

