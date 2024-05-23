Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $585.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,199. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.98. The company has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

