Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 7.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 498,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,253,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

