Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.15. 222,633 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

