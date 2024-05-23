Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,745,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

