Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Down 3.4 %

Waters stock traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.98. 787,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,368. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

