Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.28. 614,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,377. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

