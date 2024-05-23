Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 5,350 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after acquiring an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

CATY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

