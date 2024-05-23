Weil Company Inc. Has $588,000 Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,612,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,673 shares of company stock worth $1,082,541. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on INDI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
