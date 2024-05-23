Weil Company Inc. Has $669,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 307,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 416,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK remained flat at $131.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,830,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

