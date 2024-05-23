Weil Company Inc. Invests $252,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

