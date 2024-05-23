Weil Company Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS traded down $11.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $436.36. 261,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,094. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

