Weil Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLKR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,243. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $287.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile
