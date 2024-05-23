West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Shares Down 0.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$110.55 and last traded at C$111.55. 75,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 182,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.16.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The company had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.8641371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

