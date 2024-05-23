WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.11. 10,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRE. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after buying an additional 106,718 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

