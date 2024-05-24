Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 51,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.06. 14,916,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,024,479. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.