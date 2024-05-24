Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 51,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,120.3% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 110,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 62,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,916,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,024,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.