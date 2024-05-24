Gordian Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gordian Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 231.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,763,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,224,994. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.85. 16,214,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,767,791. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

