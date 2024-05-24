Gordian Advisors LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gordian Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.6% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $260.01. 6,601,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $390.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

