205,000 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.