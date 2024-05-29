Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174,680 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.40. 14,914,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,791,502. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

