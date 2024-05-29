Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 67,215 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,165.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alset Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,047. Alset Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.78.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset
About Alset
Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alset
- What are earnings reports?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.