Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the April 30th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Banzai International Price Performance

BNZI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 74,972,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,917. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.21% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Banzai International in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

