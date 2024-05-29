Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of BRNS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,433. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.45.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics makes up 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DC Funds LP owned 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

