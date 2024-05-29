Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRNS
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics makes up 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DC Funds LP owned 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barinthus Biotherapeutics
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.