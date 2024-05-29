Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 26,023 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 26,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $22,640.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,093,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 116,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

