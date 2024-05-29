BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 59.7% in May

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BIMI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.73% of BIMI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIMI alerts:

BIMI Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. BIMI has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.